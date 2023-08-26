Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will look to out-hit Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.7.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 50 of the 83 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60.2%).

Texas has a 50-33 record (winning 60.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Texas has played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-58-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 30-32 30-20 42-35 49-42 23-13

