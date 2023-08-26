Max Scherzer will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (72-56) on Saturday, August 26 against the Minnesota Twins (67-62), who will answer with Joe Ryan. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Twins have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rangers and Twins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-120), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 83 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 44-30 (winning 59.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 2-5 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 15, or 37.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Twins have been victorious 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+250) Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +145 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.