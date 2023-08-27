Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (120) this season while batting .252 with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 79 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (28 of 125), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 62 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.369
|OBP
|.289
|.608
|SLG
|.404
|33
|XBH
|23
|21
|HR
|11
|56
|RBI
|38
|64/28
|K/BB
|82/25
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
