Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (18-16) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) square off at Footprint Center on Sunday, August 27, starting at 6:00 PM ET.

Dallas, led by Teaira McCowan with 12 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks, fell short in a 90-81 loss against Minnesota in their most recent game. Awak Kuier added 12 points and six rebounds. Phoenix lost to Los Angeles 91-62 in their last game. Sophie Cunningham (16 PTS, 6 AST, 50 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+340 to win)

Mercury (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are allowing 84.2 points per game this season (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, scoring 86.8 points per game (third-best).

Dallas has been shining in terms of rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in boards per game (38.9) and second-best in rebounds allowed per contest (32.3).

So far this season, the Wings rank fourth in the league in assists, averaging 20.1 per game.

Dallas is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings, who rank eighth in the league with 6.6 treys per game, are shooting just 31.1% from downtown, which is worst in the WNBA.

It's been rough sledding for Dallas in terms of threes allowed, as it is ceding 8.2 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage to its opponents (second-worst).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have scored at a higher clip in home games than on the road in the 2023 season (87.2 at home versus 86.3 on the road), and have also allowed more points in home games than away from home (85.4 opponent points per home game versus 83.1 on the road).

At home, Dallas averages 0.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (38.9 at home, 38.8 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 2.9 fewer boards in home games than in road games (30.8 at home, 33.7 on the road).

The Wings average 1.5 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (20.8 at home, 19.3 on the road). In 2023, Dallas has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (14 turnovers per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.1 per game at home versus 14.1 on the road).

In 2023 the Wings average 6.1 made three-pointers at home and 7.2 away, while shooting 29.6% from deep at home compared to 32.4% away.

In 2023 Dallas is averaging 8.6 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.7 away, conceding 36.3% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.5% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings are 14-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.9% of those games).

The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Dallas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 8.5-point favorite or more this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wings an 81.8% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.