Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 148 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 58 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .277/.348/.462 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1

Corey Seager Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 118 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .343/.409/.651 slash line on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a slash line of .227/.308/.403 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 83 hits with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He's slashing .247/.312/.485 on the year.

Kepler has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

