How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Serie A schedule on Sunday, US Lecce and ACF Fiorentina hit the pitch at Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Information on live coverage of Sunday's Serie A action is available for you.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs US Lecce
US Lecce (1-0-0) journeys to take on ACF Fiorentina (1-0-0) at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-165)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+450)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Juventus vs Bologna
Bologna (0-0-1) journeys to take on Juventus (1-0-0) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-200)
- Underdog: Bologna (+500)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Lazio vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC (0-0-1) makes the trip to play Lazio (0-0-1) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (-190)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+475)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch SSC Napoli vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo (0-0-1) makes the trip to match up with SSC Napoli (1-0-0) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-330)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+700)
- Draw: (+475)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.