Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (20 of 76), with two or more RBI six times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .273 AVG .274 .375 OBP .347 .355 SLG .340 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 23/12 12 SB 5

