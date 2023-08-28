The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.293 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 120 hits, batting .250 this season with 56 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 62.7% of his 126 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (49.2%), including multiple runs in 25 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .284 AVG .218 .369 OBP .286 .608 SLG .399 33 XBH 23 21 HR 11 56 RBI 38 64/28 K/BB 83/25 3 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings