Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (73-57) and the New York Mets (60-71) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (7-7) will get the nod for the Mets.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Rangers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 51, or 60%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 32 of its 53 games, or 60.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 727 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule