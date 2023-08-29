Adolis García vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (121) this season while batting .250 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.0% of his 127 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 54 games this year (42.5%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 25 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.284
|AVG
|.218
|.369
|OBP
|.288
|.608
|SLG
|.401
|33
|XBH
|24
|21
|HR
|11
|56
|RBI
|39
|64/28
|K/BB
|85/26
|3
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Quintana (1-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.