The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 62.6% of his 107 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .311 AVG .262 .365 OBP .310 .548 SLG .390 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 54/7 1 SB 7

