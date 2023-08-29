The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.8% of his games this year (98 of 131), with multiple hits 44 times (33.6%).

He has homered in 20 games this year (15.3%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 42.0% of his games this year, Semien has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season (73 of 131), with two or more runs 17 times (13.0%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .280 AVG .274 .349 OBP .347 .485 SLG .437 31 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 35/30 K/BB 53/29 8 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings