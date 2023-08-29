Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mets on August 29, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Heaney Stats
- Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 25 starts this season.
- Heaney has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|3.2
|7
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 6
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 151 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .277/.348/.461 slash line on the season.
- Semien has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 122 hits with 35 doubles, 24 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .346/.410/.649 on the year.
- Seager heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .253/.335/.466 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 53 walks and 96 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .221/.324/.519 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
