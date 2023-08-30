Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .342 with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.

In 78.7% of his games this year (70 of 89), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (40.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven in a run in 43 games this season (48.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 18 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 40 .364 AVG .318 .440 OBP .367 .733 SLG .541 37 XBH 22 16 HR 8 45 RBI 34 34/27 K/BB 35/15 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings