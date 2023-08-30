The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .285 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Duran is batting .235 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 63.0% of his 108 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this year (30 of 108), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.7% of his games this year (45 of 108), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .311 AVG .262 .365 OBP .309 .548 SLG .387 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 55/15 K/BB 54/7 1 SB 7

