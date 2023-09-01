Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Mets.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .248 with 25 doubles, 32 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 81 of 129 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 28 games this season (21.7%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 55 games this year (42.6%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (19.4%).
- He has scored in 63 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 25 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.284
|AVG
|.216
|.369
|OBP
|.290
|.608
|SLG
|.394
|33
|XBH
|24
|21
|HR
|11
|56
|RBI
|41
|64/28
|K/BB
|87/27
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (9-8) out to make his 24th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.