How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB action with 184 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .454.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.267).
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (738 total runs).
- The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.233).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Scherzer is trying to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year entering this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|J.P. France
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
