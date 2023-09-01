Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB action with 184 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .454.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.267).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (738 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Scherzer is trying to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year entering this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning J.P. France 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Framber Valdez

