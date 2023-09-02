The Baylor Bears (0-0) and Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will clash in a matchup at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Baylor vs. Texas State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Baylor 40, Texas State 14
  • Baylor was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They went 2-4 in those games.
  • The Bears played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Last season, Texas State was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
  • The Bobcats played as an underdog of +1400 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas State (+27.5)
  • Baylor beat the spread seven times in 13 games last season.
  • The Bears did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater last season.
  • Texas State posted a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Bobcats had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 27.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (59.5)
  • Baylor played six games with over 59.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
  • Baylor combined with its opponent to score more than 59.5 points twice last year.
  • These teams averaged a combined 53.3 points per game a season ago, 6.2 less points than the over/under of 59.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.7 53.8 53.7
Implied Total AVG 31.5 34.7 28.9
ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 9-4-0 3-3-0 6-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-2 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 0-1 3-2

Texas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.7 53.2 50.3
Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.8 32.8
ATS Record 5-7-0 3-3-0 2-4-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-2 0-5

