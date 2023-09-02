Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Baylor Bears and Texas State Bobcats square off at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bears. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Baylor vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas State (+27.5) Under (59.5) Baylor 39, Texas State 13

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Betting Info (2022)

The Bears have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bears put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Baylor did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point or more favorite last year.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 5.8 higher than the average total in Baylor games last season.

Texas State Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats, based on the moneyline, is 6.7%.

The Bobcats put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas State didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 27.5-point or more underdogs last season.

A total of six of Bobcats games last year went over the point total.

Texas State games averaged 51.7 total points last season, 7.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears vs. Bobcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baylor 32.2 26.8 33.7 22.7 33.5 30.5 Texas State 21.1 26.3 25.7 18.3 16.5 34.3

