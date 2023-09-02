Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Cal vs. North Texas Game – Saturday, September 2
The California Golden Bears (0-0) and North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will clash in a matchup at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cal vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Cal vs. North Texas?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: North Texas 30, Cal 29
- Cal won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).
- The Golden Bears had a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter last year (66.7%).
- North Texas won two of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Mean Green had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +185 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Bears have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
North Texas (+5)
- Cal's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.
- As a 5-point favorite or greater, the Golden Bears had two wins ATS (2-2) last year.
- North Texas had eight wins in 14 games against the spread last season.
- As 5-point underdogs or greater, the Mean Green went 4-3 against the spread last year.
Parlay your bets together on the Cal vs. North Texas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54)
- Cal played four games with over 54 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
- Cal played in 11 games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 54 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 3.7 more points per game (57.7) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 54 points.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Cal
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.1
|51.9
|50.1
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|31.1
|31.4
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-4-1
|5-2-0
|2-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-7
|0-3
|0-4
North Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.7
|64.8
|64.7
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|40.2
|36.4
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|3-3-0
|5-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-5-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-1
|1-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.