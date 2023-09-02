The California Golden Bears (0-0) and North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will clash in a matchup at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cal vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Cal vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Texas 30, Cal 29

North Texas 30, Cal 29 Cal won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

The Golden Bears had a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter last year (66.7%).

North Texas won two of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

The Mean Green had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Bears have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Texas (+5)



North Texas (+5) Cal's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.

As a 5-point favorite or greater, the Golden Bears had two wins ATS (2-2) last year.

North Texas had eight wins in 14 games against the spread last season.

As 5-point underdogs or greater, the Mean Green went 4-3 against the spread last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Cal vs. North Texas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54)



Over (54) Cal played four games with over 54 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.

Cal played in 11 games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 54 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.7 more points per game (57.7) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 54 points.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 51.9 50.1 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.1 31.4 ATS Record 7-5-0 5-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-1 5-2-0 2-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.7 64.8 64.7 Implied Total AVG 38 40.2 36.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-1 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.