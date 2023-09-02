The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) visit the Houston Cougars (0-0) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

UTSA ranked 59th in scoring defense last year (25.9 points allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 36.8 points per game. Houston ranked 104th in total defense last year (421.6 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 456.1 total yards per game.

Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. UTSA Key Statistics (2022)

Houston UTSA 456.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 476 (7th) 421.6 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.6 (109th) 142.5 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.3 (50th) 313.6 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (13th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Clayton Tune completed 67.4% of his passes to throw for 4,069 and 40 touchdowns last season. Tune also contributed in the run game, accumulating five touchdowns on 42.1 yards per game.

Stacy Sneed ran for five touchdowns on 501 yards a year ago.

Nathaniel Dell was targeted 11.9 times per game and collected 1,398 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

KeSean Carter caught 40 passes last season on his way to 619 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Matthew Golden hauled in 38 passes on his way to 571 receiving yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.

UTSA Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Frank Harris had an impressive passing stat line with 4,063 passing yards (290.2 per game), a 69.6% completion percentage, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 602 rushing yards on 129 carries with nine rushing TDs (averaging 43 rushing yards per game).

Last year Kevorian Barnes took 135 carries for 845 yards (60.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Brenden Brady ran for 699 yards on 156 carries (49.9 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last year.

Zakhari Franklin hauled in 94 catches for 1,136 yards (81.1 per game) while being targeted 134 times. He also scored 15 touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus also impressed receiving last season. He had 87 receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times.

De'Corian Clark reeled in 51 passes on 74 targets for 741 yards and eight touchdowns, compiling 52.9 receiving yards per game.

