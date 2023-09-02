The UTEP Miners (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in total offense (364.0 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (275.0 yards allowed per game). Incarnate Word ranked 58th in total defense last year (364.9 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 581.2 total yards per game.

Incarnate Word vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. UTEP Key Statistics (2022)

Incarnate Word UTEP 581.2 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.6 (87th) 364.9 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (23rd) 217.1 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.2 (55th) 364.1 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.4 (93rd) 9 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 8 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders (2022)

Lindsey Scott Jr. averaged 332.6 passing yards per outing and tossed 60 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 712 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns.

Marcus Cooper averaged 102.6 rushing yards per game and tallied 12 rushing touchdowns. Cooper added 2.2 receptions per game to average 20.6 receiving yards.

Darion Chafin averaged 88.9 receiving yards and grabbed 18 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Taylor Grimes caught 84 passes last season on his way to 1,244 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

Brandon Porter caught 36 passes on his way to 572 receiving yards and six touchdowns a season ago.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 208 yards (208.0 ypg) to lead UTEP, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 16 rushing yards on eight carries.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has 58 rushing yards on 12 carries.

This season, Deion Hankins has carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has hauled in four receptions for 102 yards (102.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyrin Smith has put up a 38-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on seven targets.

Zach Fryar has racked up two catches for 25 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per game.

