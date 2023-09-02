Today's Liga MX slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Necaxa squaring off against Club Leon.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-4) journeys to face Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Club Leon (-225)

Favorite: Club Leon (-225)
Underdog: Necaxa (+600)

Draw: (+370)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) makes the trip to take on Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+100)

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+100)
Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+235)

Draw: (+295)

Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-1-2) journeys to face Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-205)

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-205)
Underdog: Queretaro FC (+550)

Draw: (+330)

Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America

CF America (2-2-1) makes the trip to take on Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (+115)

Favorite: CF America (+115)
Underdog: Cruz Azul (+220)

Draw: (+270)

