Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

In 73.9% of his games this season (99 of 134), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (32.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 134), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 55 games this year (41.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 74 of 134 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .277 AVG .270 .348 OBP .344 .480 SLG .428 31 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 35/30 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings