The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a SWAC battle.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas Southern ranked 93rd in the FCS with 329.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd in total defense (355.4 yards allowed per contest). Prairie View A&M ranked 79th in total offense (351.4 yards per game) and 35th in total defense (339.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics (2022)

Prairie View A&M Texas Southern 351.4 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (89th) 339.4 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.4 (45th) 205.2 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (49th) 146.2 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.3 (112th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Trazon Connley passed for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while collecting 1,476 yards by the end of last campaign (134.2 ypg). He also scored 12 touchdowns on 50.2 rushing yards per game.

Jaden Stewart racked up six rushing touchdowns on 55.4 yards per game last season.

Jailon Howard averaged 30.5 receiving yards and collected three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Chris Herron hauled in one touchdown and had 286 receiving yards (26 ypg) in 2022.

Ty Holden worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 164 receiving yards (14.9 ypg) last season.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Body put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,742 yards (158.4 yards per game), going 141-for-248 (56.9% completion percentage), 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 557 rushing yards on 116 carries, four rushing TDs, and averaging 50.6 yards per game.

LaDarius Owens ran for 509 yards on 108 carries (46.3 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year.

Derrick Morton hauled in 36 catches for 571 yards (51.9 per game) while being targeted 34 times. He also scored one touchdown.

AJ Bennett produced last year, grabbing 19 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 24.4 receiving yards per game.

Travis Achane's stat line last year: 181 receiving yards, 23 catches, two touchdowns, on 21 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Southern or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.