Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Dallas Keuchel, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-200). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -200 +165 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 53 of the 89 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

Texas has a record of 12-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-61-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-25 33-34 30-21 45-37 51-45 24-13

