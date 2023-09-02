Sam Huff is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota TwinsSeptember 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

In six of 15 games this year (40.0%), Huff has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Huff has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in three of 15 games so far this year.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .364 AVG .185 .417 OBP .214 .455 SLG .333 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 12/1 0 SB 0

