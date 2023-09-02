How to Watch Premier League, Domino's Ligue 2 & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday soccer slate that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Premier League match featuring Sheffield United versus Everton FC is a game to catch.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Premier League: Sheffield United vs Everton FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs AJ Auxerre
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 8:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Chelsea FC vs Nottingham Forest
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AS Saint-Étienne vs Valenciennes FC
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Famalicão vs Farense
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hazem FC vs Al Nassr
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Gaziantep vs Galatasaray A.S.
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: AS Monaco vs RC Lens
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Vitória SC
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Pacific FC vs Valour FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Emelec vs Aucas
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch USL Championship Soccer: Indy Eleven vs The Miami FC
- League: USL Championship Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Atlético Ottawa vs Cavalry FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
- League: NWSL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
- League: Liga MX
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch USL Championship Soccer: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
- League: USL Championship Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.