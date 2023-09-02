The Tarleton State Texans (0-0) visit the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, McNeese ranked 85th in the FCS with 22.6 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th in points allowed (417.6 points allowed per contest). Tarleton State ranked 37th in the FCS in scoring offense (31 points per game) and 63rd in scoring defense (27.8 points allowed per game) last year.

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Key Statistics (2022)

Tarleton State McNeese 437.2 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.3 (81st) 391.8 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (87th) 175.6 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.7 (22nd) 261.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.5 (121st) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders (2022)

Beau Allen threw for 2,830 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Derrel Kelley III averaged 92.1 rushing yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Ontario Douglas ran for three touchdowns on 294 yards a year ago.

Darius Cooper averaged 96 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jaden Smith averaged 75.2 receiving yards on 5.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Gabe Douglas grabbed 14 passes on his way to 288 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

McNeese Stats Leaders (2022)

Knox Kadum's previous season stat line: 964 passing yards (87.6 per game), 81-for-162 (50%), six touchdowns and 10 picks.

Last year Deonta McMahon went to work rushing, for 1,402 yards on 189 attempts (127.5 yards per game) with 12 touchdowns. McMahon also collected 22 catches for 210 yards and two TDs.

D'Angelo Durham ran for 340 yards on 35 carries (30.9 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Mason Pierce picked up 39 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 45.3 yards per game.

Jon McCall hauled in 12 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown, putting up 18.5 yards per game last year.

