Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Horned Frogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on TCU vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Horned Frogs put together a 10-4-1 record against the spread last season.

TCU was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 20.5-point favorite last season.

Horned Frogs games went over the point total nine out of 15 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for TCU games a year ago.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

Colorado had no wins ATS (0-7) as underdogs of 20.5 points or more last season.

In Buffaloes games last season, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Games involving Colorado last year averaged 54.8 points per game, a 8.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.