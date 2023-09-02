The TCU Horned Frogs are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 90.9% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs put together a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.

TCU covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point or higher favorite last year.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in TCU games last season.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 games against the spread last year.

Colorado had no wins ATS (0-7) as underdogs of 20.5 points or more last season.

Buffaloes games hit the over nine out of 12 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 8.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Colorado games last season (54.8).

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

