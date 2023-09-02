Our computer model predicts the TCU Horned Frogs will beat the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-21) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2022)

The Horned Frogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this game.

The Horned Frogs put together a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.

TCU was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 21-point favorite last season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for TCU games a year ago.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes won just two games against the spread last season.

Colorado had no wins ATS (0-7) as underdogs of 21 points or greater last year.

The Buffaloes and their opponent combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 8.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Colorado games last season (54.8).

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

