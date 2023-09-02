TCU vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) face the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-20.5)
|63.5
|-1000
|+650
|DraftKings
|TCU (-20.5)
|63.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|TCU (-20.5)
|63.5
|-1200
|+720
|PointsBet
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+635
|Tipico
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1200
|+700
TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- TCU won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last year.
- The Buffaloes did not cover the spread last season (0-7 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
