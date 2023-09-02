The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

TCU covered 10 times in 15 matchups with a spread last season.

The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Colorado covered just twice in 12 games against the spread last year.

The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

