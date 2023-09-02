The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 21 points. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-21) 63.5 -1400 +775
DraftKings TCU (-21) 63.5 -1450 +850
FanDuel TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +635
Tipico TCU (-20.5) - -1100 +675

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • TCU went 10-4-1 ATS last season.
  • The Horned Frogs were favored by 21 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Colorado won just two games against the spread last year.
  • The Buffaloes were an underdog by 21 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

