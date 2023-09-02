Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
According to our computer projection model, the Texas A&M Aggies will take down the New Mexico Lobos when the two teams match up at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|New Mexico (+38.5)
|Under (49)
|Texas A&M 35, New Mexico 7
Week 1 SEC Predictions
Texas A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this matchup.
- The Aggies put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of five of Aggies games last season hit the over.
- The point total average for Texas A&M games last season was 49.4, 0.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
New Mexico Betting Info (2022)
- The Lobos have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Lobos went 3-8-1 ATS last year.
- Last season, six Lobos games hit the over.
- Games involving New Mexico last year averaged 40.0 points per game, a 9.0-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
Aggies vs. Lobos 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|22.8
|21.2
|24.6
|17.7
|19.5
|27.3
|New Mexico
|13.1
|26
|19.2
|23.8
|7
|28.2
