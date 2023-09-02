The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

On offense, Texas Southern ranked 72nd in the FCS with 25.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 51st in points allowed (355.4 points allowed per contest). Prairie View A&M compiled 30.5 points per game on offense last season (41st in the FCS), and it ranked 55th on the other side of the ball with 26.5 points allowed per game.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Southern Prairie View A&M 329.3 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.4 (75th) 355.4 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.4 (32nd) 168.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.2 (18th) 161.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.2 (120th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Body put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,742 yards (158.4 yards per game), going 141-for-248 (56.9% completion percentage), 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 557 rushing yards on 116 carries, four rushing TDs, and averaging 50.6 yards per game.

LaDarius Owens put up 509 rushing yards on 108 carries and four touchdowns last season.

Derrick Morton collected 36 receptions for 571 yards and one touchdown last season. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 51.9 yards per game.

AJ Bennett also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 19 receptions for 244 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 20 times.

Travis Achane hauled in 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per game last season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Trazon Connley averaged 134.2 passing yards per outing and threw 12 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 552 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns.

Jaden Stewart racked up six rushing touchdowns on 55.4 yards per game last season.

Jailon Howard averaged 30.5 yards on 1.5 receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Chris Herron averaged 26.0 receiving yards on 2.1 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Ty Holden played his way to one receiving touchdown and 164 receiving yards (14.9 ypg) last season.

