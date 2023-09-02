The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) visit the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, Texas Tech was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS by putting up 461.5 yards per game. It ranked 108th on defense (425.5 yards allowed per game). Wyoming was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking 24th-worst with 21.2 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 47th in the FBS (23.9 points allowed per game).

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Tech Wyoming 461.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (110th) 425.5 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.6 (65th) 158.9 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (44th) 302.5 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (125th) 24 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Donovan Smith put up a passing stat line last year of 1,506 yards with a 66.2% completion rate (147-for-222), 12 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 115.8 yards per game.

Last season, Tahj Brooks rushed for 693 yards on 148 attempts (53.3 yards per game) and scored seven times.

SaRodorick Thompson put up 684 yards on 140 carries (52.6 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Jerand Bradley grabbed 51 passes (on 85 targets) for 744 yards (57.2 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Xavier White tacked on 572 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times, and averaged 44 receiving yards per game.

Myles Price grabbed 51 passes for 513 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 39.5 yards per game last year.

Wyoming Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Peasley threw for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, accumulating two touchdowns while racking up 339 yards.

Titus Swen compiled 1,039 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Dawaiian McNeely rushed for 356 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Joshua Cobbs was targeted 5.7 times per game and collected 407 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Treyton Welch caught 22 passes last season on his way to 308 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 299 receiving yards (23 ypg) last season.

