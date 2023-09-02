The Rice Owls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Longhorns won their only game last season when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites.

Rice went 7-6-0 ATS last year.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

