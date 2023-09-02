The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-2) 59.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTSA (-1.5) 60 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTSA (-1.5) 59.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +105 -125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UTSA (-2) - -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • UTSA compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 2-point favorites last season.
  • Houston compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Cougars covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA
To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400
Houston
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

