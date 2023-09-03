As a fan of NASCAR, we're guessing that you want to see as many races as you can. Luckily, we can assist you. For info on how to watch or live stream the action set to air on Fubo on September 3, keep reading.

Watch even more NASCAR action with ESPN+!

NASCAR Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!