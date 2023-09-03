Rangers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (75-60) and the Minnesota Twins (71-65) clashing at Globe Life Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 3.
The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (8-7) against the Twins and Kenta Maeda (3-7).
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 33-24, a 57.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 746 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 28
|@ Mets
|W 4-3
|Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill
|August 29
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|L 6-5
|Dane Dunning vs Denyi Reyes
|September 1
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|September 2
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 3
|Twins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda
|September 4
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|September 5
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Muller
