Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (75-60) and the Minnesota Twins (71-65) clashing at Globe Life Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 3.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (8-7) against the Twins and Kenta Maeda (3-7).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 33-24, a 57.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 746 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule