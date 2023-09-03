Texas Rangers (75-60) will go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (71-65) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 3 at 2:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Adolis Garcia will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Twins have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 53 (58.9%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 33-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

Texas has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Twins have been victorious in 18, or 40.9%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 3rd Win AL West +320 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.