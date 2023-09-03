Robbie Grossman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .240.

In 59.1% of his games this season (55 of 93), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (25 of 93), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), with two or more runs 10 times (10.8%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .250 AVG .231 .318 OBP .330 .405 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 43/17 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings