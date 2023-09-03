The Dallas Wings (20-16) host the Indiana Fever (11-25), one game after Satou Sabally went off for 40 points in the Wings' 110-100 win over the Fever. The matchup airs on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

Wings vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 89 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-9.2)

Dallas (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 168.1

Wings vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Dallas is 18-17-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has played 35 games this season, and 20 of them have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have had to rely on their offense, which ranks third-best in the WNBA (87.1 points per game), as they rank third-worst in the league defensively with just 84.4 points allowed per contest.

Dallas has been thriving in terms of rebounding this year, ranking best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.6) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (32.1).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA with 13.1 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 32.1% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 6.8 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Wings have struggled to stop three-pointers, ranking third-worst in the league with 8.1 treys allowed per game. They rank ninth by allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage to opposing teams this season.

In terms of shot breakdown, Dallas has taken 70.9% two-pointers (accounting for 78.6% of the team's buckets) and 29.1% from beyond the arc (21.4%).

