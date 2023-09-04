Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .129 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 25 of 62 games this season (40.3%), with multiple hits on four occasions (6.5%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (27.4%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.149 AVG .233
.278 OBP .340
.224 SLG .384
3 XBH 7
1 HR 3
3 RBI 5
24/9 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
  • France makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
