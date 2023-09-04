The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .262 with 28 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

In 62.2% of his games this year (74 of 119), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (38 of 119), with more than one RBI 13 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 43 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 63 .267 AVG .258 .302 OBP .302 .450 SLG .399 21 XBH 22 8 HR 4 31 RBI 28 51/9 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings