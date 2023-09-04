Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (76-60) against the Houston Astros (77-61) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on September 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound, while J.P. France (10-5) will get the nod for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 57-38 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Texas has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|L 6-5
|Dane Dunning vs Denyi Reyes
|September 1
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|September 2
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 3
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda
|September 4
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|September 5
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Muller
|September 10
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Ken Waldichuk
