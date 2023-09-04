Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (76-60) against the Houston Astros (77-61) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on September 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound, while J.P. France (10-5) will get the nod for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 57-38 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Texas has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Rangers Schedule