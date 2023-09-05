Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 101 games this year (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20 games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 55 games this year (40.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 77 games this year (56.2%), including 17 multi-run games (12.4%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.271
|AVG
|.270
|.344
|OBP
|.344
|.468
|SLG
|.428
|32
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|37/32
|K/BB
|53/30
|8
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez (10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).
