Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .278 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 78 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.7% of his 136 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 136), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 61 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.286
|AVG
|.270
|.370
|OBP
|.372
|.485
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|73/35
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Astros will send Valdez (10-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).
